De La Rose inked a three-year contract with Swedish outfit Farjestad BK on Tuesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

De La Rose spent much of the 2020-21 campaign watching from the press box as he saw action in just 13 games for St. Louis in which he recorded one assist, 13 shots and 22 hits while averaging 10:12 of ice time. Assuming the Blues hand him a qualifying offer, the club will continue to hold onto De La Rose's NHL rights should he ever return.