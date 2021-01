De La Rose was waived by the Blues on Monday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

When the Blues traded Robby Fabbri to the Red Wings last season, De La Rose was the return. Fabbri found his game with 14 goals and 31 points over 52 contests, while De La Rose suited up in just 34 games and posted five points and 88 hits. The 25-year-old is a disruptive fourth-line presence, and the Blues likely will retain him on the taxi squad if he clears waivers.