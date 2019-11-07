Blues' Jacob De La Rose: Shipped to St. Louis
De La Rose was traded to the Blues in exchange for Robby Fabbri on Wednesday.
De La Rose was off to a decent start with a goal and three assists in 16 appearances. He's added 32 hits as well, but will now face tougher competition for playing time with the Blues. De La Rose projects to be a fourth-liner at best for the defending Stanley Cup champions, and the change of scenery isn't likely to add to his fantasy value.
