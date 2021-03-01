De La Rose (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the NHL's official media site.

According to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic, head coach Craig Berube said De La Rose will miss "significant time." De La Rose started the year as a healthy scratch for the first 12 games, but his services became more necessary after Robert Thomas (thumb), Tyler Bozak (upper body) and Ivan Barbashev (ankle) sustained long-term injuries. The Blues are diving deep for reinforcements, and Dakota Joshua will make his NHL debut in De La Rose's place Monday.