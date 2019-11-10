De La Rose recorded 10:18 TOI and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against the Flames.

In his first game since being traded by the Red Wings in exchange for Robby Fabbri, de la Rose brought the physical component of his game. He's destined to stay in the bottom six, and he'll need to perform well to avoid losing his spot in the lineup to highly-touted AHL prospects Jordan Kyrou or Klim Kostin.