Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Activated off injured reserve
Schwartz (ankle) has been activated off injured reserve and will suit up against Colorado on Thursday.
Schwartz missed the team's previous 20 outings due to his ankle ailment, but should return not only into a top-isx role, but also to his spot on the power play. In his 30 outings this season, the winger racked up 14 goals, 21 helpers and 63 shots. With the Saskatchewan native cleared to play, St. Louis placed Magnus Paajarvi on waivers in order to clear space under the 23-man roster limit.
