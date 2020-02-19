Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Adds insurance marker
Schwartz scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Devils.
Schwartz benefited from Damon Severson's clearing attempt landing right on his stick. The winger made no mistake in converting his 19th goal of the year. Schwartz is up to 46 points and 146 shots with a minus-11 rating through 60 games. He's picked up five points through nine games in February -- fantasy owners would like to see a slight uptick in the 27-year-old's scoring pace down the stretch.
