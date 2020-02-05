Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Adds pair of power-play assists
Schwartz recorded two power-play helpers in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.
Both of Schwartz's helpers came on Brayden Schenn goals in the second period. Since the start of January, Schwartz has 10 points (five on the power play) in 13 games. The 27-year-old winger is up to 44 points, 126 shots and 18 power-play points through 54 games this season. He's on pace for a career year if he can stay healthy, which hasn't always been easy for the Canadian.
More News
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Nets power-play goal in 500th game•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Riding four-game point streak•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Tickles twine with man advantage•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Rounds out scoring in win•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Matches last year's point total•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Slings helper•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.