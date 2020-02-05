Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Adds pair of power-play assists

Schwartz recorded two power-play helpers in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Both of Schwartz's helpers came on Brayden Schenn goals in the second period. Since the start of January, Schwartz has 10 points (five on the power play) in 13 games. The 27-year-old winger is up to 44 points, 126 shots and 18 power-play points through 54 games this season. He's on pace for a career year if he can stay healthy, which hasn't always been easy for the Canadian.