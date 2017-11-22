Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Adds three more points

Schwartz registered a goal and added two assists during Tuesday's 8-3 win over Edmonton.

The 25-year-old winger has found the scoresheet in 18 of 22 games this season for 11 goals and 18 assists. After flashing tremendous offensive upside since entering the league as a 19-year-old in 2011-12, it appears this year will prove to be Schwartz's true breakout campaign. He's clicking with linemates Vladimir Tarasenko and Brayden Schenn, and Schwartz has a lot of room for negative statistical regression before it'll become a fantasy concern.