Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Assists in third straight game

Schwartz dished out an assist and added three shots during St. Louis' 4-3 shootout loss to Vancouver on Thursday.

Schwartz assisted on Vladimir Tarasenko's goal, giving him five dimes on his six outings. He needs to do a better job finding the back of the net, however, as the left winger remains goalless thus far and has taken multiple shots just twice this season.

