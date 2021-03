Schwartz registered an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Schwartz set up David Perron for the empty-net goal Saturday. The helper was Schwartz's first point in his last four games, although he missed 15 contests with a lower-body injury in that span. The 28-year-old winger is up to 10 points, 30 shots, a plus-9 rating and 19 hits through 16 contests this year. He appears locked in as a top-six option for the Blues now that he's healthy.