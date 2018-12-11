Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Back in action
Schwartz (upper body) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Panthers, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
The Blues and fantasy owners will both be happy to have Schwartz back in their lineups, as he's been productive when healthy this season, notching two goals and nine points in 15 appearances. The 26-year-old winger is expected to return to a prominent role Tuesday, skating on the Blues' second line and second power-play unit against the Panthers.
