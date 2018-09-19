Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Cleared to play Wednesday
Schwartz (upper body) will be fit to play in Wednesday's preseason road match against the Wild in Des Moines, Iowa.
Schwartz sustained an upper-body injury -- it's believed to have been an issue with his shoulder -- at the World Championship in May, but doctors ultimately determined that surgery wouldn't be necessary. The Blues need Schwartz to stay healthy this season, as he's one of the most potent offensive weapons on the team. Last season, he dialed in 24 goals, 35 assists and a plus-15 rating to complement 11 points on the man advantage.
