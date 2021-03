Schwartz (lower body) skated with the team Monday and is getting close to a return, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Head coach Craig Berube revealed Tyler Bozak (upper body) would return for Wednesday's game against the Kings, but he couldn't provide the same good news for Schwartz. Nevertheless, Schwartz is getting close, and he should draw into the lineup at some point on the five-game road trip.