Schwartz notched an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Schwartz had the secondary helper on the second of Jordan Kyrou's first-period tallies. Schwartz is rolling with two goals and three assists during a four-game point streak. The 28-year-old winger is up to seven points, 15 shots and a plus-8 rating in eight contests overall.