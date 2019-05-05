Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Comes through in must-win game

Schwartz scored and drew an assist Sunday, as the Blues defeated Dallas 4-1 in Game 6 to force a deciding Game 7.

Give the St. Louis forward 11 points in 12 postseason games, as Schwartz found the scoresheet two more times in Sunday's win, scoring the Blues' third goal of the game while also assisting on its opening marker, scored by captain Alex Pietrangelo. Schwartz continues to stay red-hot in these playoffs, converting on 25 percent of his shot attempts to this point. He's quickly become a must-start in all formats after turning in a pedestrian regular season.