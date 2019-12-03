Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Compiles two points

Schwartz scored a power-play goal and dished an assist in Monday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

It's Schwartz's second straight two-point outing. The winger is up to eight goals and 22 points in 29 games this season. He's recorded nine power-play points and 66 shots on goal in 2019-20 while operating on the Blues' top line. At this rate, he should crush the 36 points he had last year.