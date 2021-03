Schwartz (lower body) had four shots on goal, four blocked shots and two hits in 22:55 in Friday's 2-1 shootout win over the Sharks.

Schwartz missed the last 15 games with the injury, but he had the most ice time among Blues forwards Friday. His four blocks also tied for the team lead with defenseman Vince Dunn. The 28-year-old Schwartz appears fully ready to resume his top-line duties. He had nine points in 14 games before his injury.