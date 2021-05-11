Schwartz posted an assist, two shots on goal and a pair of blocked shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kings.

Schwartz set up linemate Tyler Bozak for the opening tally 1:25 into the third period. The 28-year-old Schwartz has a goal and three assists in his last seven outings. The winger is up to 20 points, 67 shots and a plus-1 rating through 39 contests in a difficult campaign.