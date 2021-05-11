Schwartz posted an assist, two shots on goal and a pair of blocked shots in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kings.
Schwartz set up linemate Tyler Bozak for the opening tally 1:25 into the third period. The 28-year-old Schwartz has a goal and three assists in his last seven outings. The winger is up to 20 points, 67 shots and a plus-1 rating through 39 contests in a difficult campaign.
More News
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Nets seventh tally•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Nabs power-play helper Monday•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Bags assist Thursday•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Scores both goals in loss•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Scores twice to end goal drought•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Snags assist Wednesday•