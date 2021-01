Schwartz scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Schwartz needed to get out of the starting blocks, even if his tally came with less than two seconds in regulation. He's done alright through five games -- one goal, two helpers, 11 shots and a plus-5 rating makes for a serviceable stat line in fantasy. Schwartz's tally Saturday snapped a three-game point drought. The 28-year-old winger should be a fairly steady source of offense in a top-six role.