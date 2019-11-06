Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Deposits overtime winner

Schwartz scored a goal on two shots and added three blocked shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Canucks.

Schwartz's second goal of the season was the product of a three-on-none rush in overtime. The winger has remained productive with 10 helpers, giving him 12 points and 33 shots on goal in 16 contests. The scoring should come around in due time for the top-line 27-year-old.