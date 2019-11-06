Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Deposits overtime winner
Schwartz scored a goal on two shots and added three blocked shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Canucks.
Schwartz's second goal of the season was the product of a three-on-none rush in overtime. The winger has remained productive with 10 helpers, giving him 12 points and 33 shots on goal in 16 contests. The scoring should come around in due time for the top-line 27-year-old.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.