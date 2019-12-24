Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Deposits power-play goal

Schwartz scored a power-play tally and blocked three shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Schwartz struck just 52 seconds after Brayden Schenn's first goal of the game opened the scoring. The marker gave Schwartz a four-game point streak -- he's picked up two tallies and four helpers in that span. For the year, the 27-year-old has 29 points (12 on the power play) and 86 shots on goal in 38 contests.