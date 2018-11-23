Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Designated for IR
Schwartz (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
Schwartz isn't expected to return until early December, which effectively rules him out for the next four games. However, it's not all doom and gloom for the Blues, as they activated Patrick Maroon (upper body) ahead of Friday's home clash with the Predators.
