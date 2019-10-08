Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Dishes helper

Schwartz collected an assist in Monday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Schwartz had the primary helper on Brayden Schenn's second-period tally. Schwartz has two assists in three games to start the year. The 27-year-old produced only 36 points in 69 games this season. He's topped 50 points in four of the last six seasons, which seems to be an accurate estimate for his capabilities this year.