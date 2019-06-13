Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Dishes pair of helpers
Schwartz supplied a pair of assists in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Bruins in Game 7.
Schwartz had a quiet run during the Stanley Cup Finals, but the two assists snapped a four-game point drought for the winger. Schwartz closed the postseason with 20 points (12 goals, eight helpers) in 26 contests. He added 63 shots and 52 hits.
