Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Expected to land on top line
Schwartz is expected to begin the regular season on the No. 1 line alongside Paul Stastny and Vladimir Tarasenko, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Schwartz quietly poured in 55 points last season while scoring just 19 goals and recording only nine power-play points. As a result, there is a good chance the 25-year-old winger can take another run at a 60-point campaign in 2017-18, and especially with his projected top offensive minutes. Additionally, Schwartz has long-standing chemistry with Tarasenko, as the duo combined for 3.26 goals per 60 minutes last season.
