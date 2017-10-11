Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Extends point streak to four
Schwartz potted an empty-netter and dished out a helper in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.
Schwartz has kicked off the season on a four-game point streak, piling up two goals and five assists already. It didn't take the 25-year-old winger long to extend that streak in this one, as his assist came just 15 seconds into the first period on a Carl Gunnarsson tally.
