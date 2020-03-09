Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Factor in both goals
Schwartz assisted on both his team's goals during Sunday's 2-0 win over the Blackhawks.
Schwartz has points in each of his last three games and a total of 11 points in eight contests. The Blues' top-line winger is up to 57 points in 2019-20 and needs just seven more points to set a new career-high.
