Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Factor in both goals

Schwartz assisted on both his team's goals during Sunday's 2-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Schwartz has points in each of his last three games and a total of 11 points in eight contests. The Blues' top-line winger is up to 57 points in 2019-20 and needs just seven more points to set a new career-high.

