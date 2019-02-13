Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Finally brushes twine

Schwartz lit the lamp in Tuesday's win over the Devils.

The Blues won the faceoff and Jaden Schwartz fired a shot through off a defender's skate and into the back of the net. A huge weight was immediately taken off Schwartz's shoulders, as the winger was held without a goal for 22 straight games despite firing 72 shots on net in that span. It looked like he notched another score later but it was waved off for goalie interference. Hopefully this can be enough to get Schwartz back on track as the Blues make a push for the playoffs.