Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Finding knack for scoring again

Schwartz tickled the twine and added an assist in Tuesday's win over the Maple Leafs.

He opened the scoring midway through the first period on a backdoor pass from Tyler Bozak, and he assisted Colton Parayko's goal later in the same frame. Schwartz notably broke a 22-game goalless streak with a score Feb. 12 versus the Devils, and he's heating up now with three goals and three assists over the last six games.