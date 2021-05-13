Schwartz scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

Schwartz put the Blues ahead 2-0 with his first-period tally. The winger has picked up the pace lately with two goals and three helpers in his last eight outings. He's up to 21 points, 70 shots on net, 40 hits and a plus-2 rating in 40 contests overall, mainly in a top-six role.