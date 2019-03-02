Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Fined by league
The NHL fined Schwartz the maximum allowable under the league CBA, $5,000, for his cross-check of Dougie Hamilton.
Schwartz has avoided a suspension for the hit, but his checkbook will take a hit and it's something that will be considered if future incidents arise. He will be in uniform for Saturday's game against the Stars and should slot in again on both the top line and power-play unit.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...