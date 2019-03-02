Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Fined by league

The NHL fined Schwartz the maximum allowable under the league CBA, $5,000, for his cross-check of Dougie Hamilton.

Schwartz has avoided a suspension for the hit, but his checkbook will take a hit and it's something that will be considered if future incidents arise. He will be in uniform for Saturday's game against the Stars and should slot in again on both the top line and power-play unit.

