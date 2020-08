Schwartz scored a goal on six shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Schwartz got loose on a breakaway in the second period, and beat Jacob Markstrom for what would be the Blues' last goal. The tally was Schwartz's first in four postseason games this year. He's added eight shots, seven hits and a minus-2 rating.