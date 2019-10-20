Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Four-game point streak

Schwartz scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Montreal.

It may have been his first goal, but he's riding a four-game, four-point scoring streak. Schwartz is a talented scorer whose career has been more about injuries than success. Now 27, he's still a legitimate 50-60 point forward. But that injury threat looms large. Roll Schwartz while he's healthy, but have a back-up plan.