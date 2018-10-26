Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Gets first goal of season
Schwartz netted his first goal of the season in a 7-4 loss to Columbus on Thursday night.
That took seven games. Schwartz was the straw that stirred the drink for the Blues in past seasons, but that was when he was in the lineup. His injury history is epic, so watch with caution. Still, Schwartz could go on a scoring binge now that he has broken the goal barrier. Be ready to let him ride.
