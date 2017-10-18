Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Good to go Wednesday

Schwartz will be in the lineup Wednesday against the Blackhawks after a bout with food poisoning, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

The illness forced the winger out of practice Monday, but he was back to himself and fully participated in Wednesday's morning skate prior to the game against Chicago. Schwartz has enjoyed a hot start to 2017-18, tallying eight points in six games, and should have his game boosted by the return of Alex Steen (hand), who will play on a line with Schwartz in his return to the lineup.