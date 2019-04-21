Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Grounds Jets with hat trick

Schwartz scored three goals in a 3-2 Game 6 win over Winnipeg on Saturday.

Schwartz was the best player on the ice Saturday, lighting the lamp three times in St. Louis' series-clinching victory. Following his slow start to these playoffs, the 26-year-old has picked up his play in recent games, scoring the Blues' last four goals. Schwartz now has five points in six postseason games.

