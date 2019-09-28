Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Hand in every goal Friday
Schwartz scored a goal and tacked on three assists in Friday's 4-3 preseason win over the Capitals.
Schwartz had a hand in every goal during this exhibition contest, adding to his already solid preseason. It appears Schwartz has rediscovered the chemistry he had with Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko last season, as Schenn also had three points and Tarasenko lit the lamp, too. The trio is likely to start the season on the first line.
