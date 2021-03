Schwartz recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Schwartz had the secondary helper on Vince Dunn's goal in the second period, which was the extent of the Blues' offense. The 28-year-old Schwartz has collected assists in each of his last two games. The winger is up to 11 points, 32 shots, 20 hits and a plus-8 rating through 17 contests. He's showing no rust after missing more than a month with a lower-body injury.