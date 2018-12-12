Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Helping hand in return

Schwartz went plus-2 and dished out two assists in Tuesday's win over the Panthers.

Schwartz sat out the last 11 games with an upper-body injury but didn't miss a beat, finding David Perron for the team's second and third goals. Schwartz now has 13 points in 17 games and is a formidable daily fantasy option, but beware in season-long leagues that he's now missed at least 13 games in three of the last four seasons.