Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Injury surfaces at Worlds

Schwartz sustained an undisclosed injury while facing Russia on Thursday, Aaron Vickers of NHL.com reports.

The Canadian team eked out a 5-4 overtime win over Russia in this quarterfinals matchup, with Schwartz bagging an apple over 12:54 of ice time before departing with injury upon getting drilled into the boards. One of the Blues' prized forwards, Schwartz is sure to be reevaluated ahead of the next round Saturday.