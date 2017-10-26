Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Keeps the points coming

Schwartz buried a power-play goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Calgary.

The 2010 first-round pick had already proven himself to be a productive forward entering the season, but Schwartz has really burst on to the scene through 10 games -- sitting third in league scoring charts with 14 points. Schwartz has been a model of consistency, as well, failing to score in just one of those contests while currently riding a five-game point streak. The Colorado College product is super talented whose potential seems to have been unlocked by playing on a top line alongside Vladimir Tarasenko and Brayden Schenn.