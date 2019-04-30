Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Leads charge in Game 3 win
Schwartz scored a goal and an assist during Monday's 4-3 win over the Stars in Game 3 of their Western Conference Second Round series.
He opened the scoring for St. Louis with his sixth goal, giving him eight points through nine games. Schwartz is making a habit of playoff scoring binges -- he racked up eight goals and 23 points in 31 games during the Blues' last two appearances in the postseason.
