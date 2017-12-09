Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Leaves contest with lower-body injury
Schwartz sustained a lower-body injury in the first period of Saturday's game against the Red Wings. He will not return to the contest.
Schwartz sustained the ailment upon getting in the way of a Mike Green shot with 2:51 remaining in the first frame. It appears to concern the front of his right ankle, but we'll known much more once the Blues have a chance to reevaluate him further. Hold your collective breath, Schwartz owners, as this guy has been enjoying a breakout campaign with 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists) through the first 29 games.
