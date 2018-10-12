Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Likely out against Chicago
Schwartz (lower body) is considered "questionable to doubtful" for Saturday's matchup with the Blackhawks, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The severity of the 26-year-old winger's injury remains a mystery, but if he's unable to go against Chicago, Chris Thorburn will likely take his spot in the lineup. The Blues haven't officially ruled Schwartz out yet, but fantasy owners would be wise to have a backup plan in place.
