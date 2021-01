Schwartz produced an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Schwartz's helper came on the Blues' first goal of the game by Oskar Sundqvist. Perhaps a bit overlooked entering 2020-21, Schwartz had 57 points (22 goals, 35 assists) in 71 contests last year. He's set to play in a second-line role, where he can both score and generate chances for linemates Robert Thomas and Mike Hoffman. A job on the top power-play unit should boost Schwartz's value.