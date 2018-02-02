Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Marks first goal since return

Schwartz posted one goal during 20:19 of ice time in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

It was the third game back for Schwartz, and seeing that he has fired 11 shots on goal in that span, it was a matter of time before he found twine. In the second period of Thursday's game, Schwartz was reunited with Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko on the top line, which was the league's second-best line until Schwartz's ankle injury. Finally, take it for what it is, but Schwartz has blocked four shots since returning from injury, showing that his game hasn't changed to the point that he'll shy away from the act that kept him out for 20 games.