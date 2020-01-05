Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Matches last year's point total
Schwartz lit the lamp in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.
Schwartz has already exceeded last year's 11-goal total with 14 so far, and his 36 points through 43 games tie his mark from 2018-19. The 27-year-old has stayed healthy as well, which is a major plus considering he missed 33 games over the previous two seasons due to injuries. If Schwartz continues to avoid injuries, a new career high (63) is within reach.
