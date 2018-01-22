Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Medically cleared

Schwartz (ankle) has been cleared medically, but likely won't return until Thursday's meeting with Colorado, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Schwartz will miss his 20th straight contest due to his ankle ailment Tuesday versus the Senators. The winger has been taking part in practice, which is a significant step in his recovery. Once ready to play, the 25-year-old will need to be activated off injured reserve, which will likely result in Oskar Sundqvist being sent down to the minors.