Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Medically cleared

Schwartz (ankle) has been cleared medically, but likely won't return until Thursday's meeting with Colorado, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Schwartz will miss his 20th straight contest due to his ankle ailment Tuesday versus the Senators. The winger has been taking part in practice, which is a significant step in his recovery. Once ready to play, the 25-year-old will need to be activated off injured reserve, which will likely result in Oskar Sundqvist being sent down to the minors.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories