Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Medically cleared
Schwartz (ankle) has been cleared medically, but likely won't return until Thursday's meeting with Colorado, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Schwartz will miss his 20th straight contest due to his ankle ailment Tuesday versus the Senators. The winger has been taking part in practice, which is a significant step in his recovery. Once ready to play, the 25-year-old will need to be activated off injured reserve, which will likely result in Oskar Sundqvist being sent down to the minors.
More News
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Taking contact Sunday•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Returns to practice•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Recovery still on track•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Out at least six weeks•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: X-rays come back negative•
-
Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Leaves contest with lower-body injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...