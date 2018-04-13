Blues' Jaden Schwartz: Most consistent Blue

Schwartz racked up 24 goals and 59 points while notching a plus-15 rating in 62 games.

Schwartz missed 20 games in the middle of the season due to a broken foot, marking the second time in three years that he faced an extended absence. The 25-year-old winger recorded the highest points-per-game rate on the team and scored at the highest rate since entering the league -- 24 goals on 157 shots (15.3 percent). Still, it's worrisome that Schwartz could be tagged as injury prone as he approaches his seventh NHL season.